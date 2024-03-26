Chromosomes are the books of life containing DNA-encoded recipes for the production of protein molecules. When needed, the book is opened and a copy of the required recipe is made. The copy is mRNA, which directs production of the protein, after which it is disposed of. RNA vaccines resemble such short-lived copies of chromosomal recipes that direct the production of selected antigens, e.g. the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein. More than one billion copies (RNA molecules) are administered with each injection. Mass production of mRNA requires mass availability of the DNA recipes. How can this be achieved?

The solution represents a founding pillar of gene technology. The billions and trillions of copies of the DNA recipes are derived from bacteria. The recipes are contained in minute, bacterial chromosomes that are termed plasmids. The division time of the bacteria is approximately 20 minutes—the number of cells increases approximately eightfold every hour. Literally countless bacteria with the plasmids can therefore be harvested from fluid culture in just a few days. Plasmids are easily manipulated. Foreign recipes, i.e. genes such as those encoding for viral proteins can be inserted. Following bacterial multiplication, the plasmids are harvested and used as the templates for production of the mRNA copies. The RNA molecules are then packaged into tiny fatty globules termed lipid nanoparticles (LNP). The essential components of LNP are man-made and are known to be toxic in their own right. Moreover, the particular compounds used by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna had not even been tested on humans before the mRNA-vaccines containing them were granted emergency use authorization, which implies an undeniable and unnecessary health risk.

The LNP packaging is essential to protect RNA from destruction so that it can travel in the bloodstream to reach all organs of the body. There the globules act as Trojan horses. They are taken up by cells and their cargo is then released. Production of the spike protein and triggering of the immune response follow, leading to formation of specific antibodies that are supposed to protect against future infections.

However, the immune system recognizes and destroys body cells that produce foreign proteins, such as occurs when they become infected with viruses. This ability to recognize non-self is given at birth. It protects us throughout life because virus-infected cells are thus effectively eliminated. It cannot be suppressed. Therefore, if mRNA encoding for any non-self protein is introduced into a cell, that cell will come under attack by the immune system.

Transplant rejection tellingly illustrates this elementary fact. You receive my kidney, you reject my kidney. You receive my second kidney, the second rejection follows, faster and more furious. The same principles underlie the ever-intensifying manifestation of injury incurred by vaccine boosters.

The numbers of packaged RNA copies administered with each injection are gigantic. Myriad immune attack events will erupt throughout the body that can only halt when production of the alien protein comes to an end. How long will this take? Just a few days, as the vaccine manufacturers and regulatory authorities have always asserted?

An alarming finding surfaced over the past two years that was irreconcilable with that assertion. Spike protein and multi-organ inflammation was detected in vaccinees weeks and even months after the injections, and this was associated with severe and often fatal illness. What earthly reason could there have been and could there still be for long-lasting production of an mRNA encoded protein? A possible and frightening answer came with the discovery of McKernan and colleagues that was published one year ago. In the vaccine production process, the plasmid DNA templates must be removed from the generated mRNA before the latter is packaged into LNPs. Otherwise, plasmids cannot but also end up in the lipid globules. McKernan discovered that this crucial step of removing plasmid DNA had not been assiduously undertaken. Huge amounts of plasmid DNA were found in many batches of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s mRNA vaccines.

Kevin McKernan’s findings were belittled by the collective mainstream. Regulatory authorities stated that the presence of DNA had been disclosed to them by the manufacturers, and that this had not deterred authorization because the reported levels had been within the permitted limits set by the WHO. But where do these limits originate? In adopting its limit of 10 nanograms of DNA per vaccine dose, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) referred to a WHO report from 1998. In this technical report, we read:

The current state of knowledge suggests that continuous-cell-line DNA … [at] up to 10ng per purified dose can now be considered acceptable. … The new upper limit … does not apply to products derived from microbial, diploid or primary-cell-culture systems.

We note that the WHO report distinguishes two kinds of DNA. One is considered more dangerous than the other, and its amount is therefore restricted to the aforementioned value. But which of the two categories does the plasmid DNA found in the mRNA vaccines fall into—the more or the less harmful one?

It belongs into neither, actually, because the WHO guideline implicitly assumes that any DNA contained in the drug or vaccine in question will be just that: "‘naked"’ DNA, whose uptake into the cells of our body will be very inefficient. In contrast, the LNP packaging of the mRNA vaccines will ensure a far more efficient DNA uptake into the cells of our body (see below). It would therefore be necessary to establish a “safe” level of residual DNA with new, carefully planned experiments that employ the LNP delivery technology. But for the sake of argument, let us for now accept the EMA’s stipulated limit.

In its already cited report [9], the EMA asserts that all vaccine samples it had received from Pfizer/BioNTech before approval had been in compliance with its own limit for residual DNA content. Apparently, however, the EMA—and likewise all other regulators globally—did not ensure continued quality control after the approval. This must be concluded from Kevin McKernan’s findings—since confirmed by others—that DNA levels in all tested vaccine batches exceed the WHO’s and EMA’s limit, in some cases by about one thousand times.

So the incredible realization dawns: production of the fateful vaccine which was destined to be injected into hundreds of millions human beings was carried out without any oversight, and the resulting preparations were in gross violation of the terms under which they had been authorized. Now, it is forbidden to inject a medicine that does not meet the specifications stated in its authorization. Injection of these vaccines is, therefore, today nothing less than a criminal act. This is what unknowing governments have been lured into doing on their own people.

Take good heed: the responsible authorities in Western countries have actively declined to undertake any action to clarify whether McKernan’s team might be right. They chant in unison: There is no reason to assume that the DNA will make its way into cells. And should this occur, it will quickly be broken down and destroyed. Furthermore: the nucleus is separated from the cell cytosol by an impenetrable membrane, so that foreign DNA will never be able to enter into the compartment where it might unfold its function.

The good thing about this frightful story is that these responsible authorities have betrayed themselves. They are now out in open and stand with their backs to the walls. The governmental institutions are obviously in league with the perpetrators of a monstrous crime. McKernan’s findings set the alarm bells ringing in the head of anyone who has the slightest inkling of biology. Packaging of plasmid and plasmid-derived DNA in LNP must be expected to result in their efficient delivery to cells. The nuclear membrane breaks down whenever a cell divides, and foreign DNA will then become enclosed in the newly formed nuclei of the daughter cells. And even without genomic integration, foreign DNA can invoke abnormal events and the prolonged production of encoded proteins.

McKernan’s findings were confirmed in other laboratories in the USA and Canada. We now report on experiments conducted with BioNTech Comirnaty batches by a team of experienced German researchers. First finding: large amounts of bacterial DNA were detected in all six batches examined. All genes encoded on the plasmid were identified. Moreover, the plasmid contains a special element, the so-called SV40 promoter, whose presence was not revealed to the public and not declared to the authorities. Presence of the SV40-promoter was discovered by McKernan in US- batches, and the German team now confirm this finding in German vials. Now, why Pfizer-BioNTech put the SV40 promoter on their plasmid is a most interesting question. The element is not required for production of spike-mRNA and it is not present on Moderna’s Covid-spike plasmid. The SV40 promoter has the fascinating capacity to smuggle itself and attached DNA-sequences across the intact nuclear membrane even in non-dividing cells. We leave it to you to ponder over what this means.

On to the next question: will plasmid DNA be taken up and persist in human cells for any significant length of time? The answer: Yes!

The team has found that DNA-uptake occurs rapidly and the genes persist in the cells for many days, remaining detectable even after a cycle of cell replication. The assertion that uptaken DNA is rapidly destroyed is damningly false and constitutes dangerous medical misinformation.

Next question: will transfected cells produce spike proteins for more than one day? The answer: Yes! Spike production commenced within hours and continued for many days.

In the laboratory, it is possible to insert plasmid DNA into the book of life. The possible consequences of such insertional mutagenesis are unending. Disruption of the exquisitely tuned network that controls cell division and differentiation can lead to cancer. Alteration of genes involved in the immunological network can cause its dysfunction. Disruption of genes in cells of the brain may lead to any disease described in neurological textbooks. Mutations in sperm and fertilized egg cells render altered traits inheritable.

The last question now: Is there any earthly reason to fear that bacterial DNA from the vaccines may become inserted into human chromosomes? To approach this question, the German team sent their transfected cells to Kevin for whole genome sequencing. The results can be viewed on Kevin’s substack. And the answer: yes, the evidence is presently almost complete!

If it happens in isolated cells, is there any reason why it will not happen in the body?

Today, here and now, we are facing the realization that governments around the globe have installed a satanic program that has maimed, killed and genetically modified millions of hapless humans around the globe. The program is being expanded, since the WHO intends to generally replace conventional vaccines in human and veterinary medicine with mRNA-injectables. The WHO tells us that the COVID vaccines have shown their safety, so any quality control of future agents is not necessary. Nothing could be further from the truth.

Dear fellow citizens, for the sake of your loved ones, never forget this. Uptake and expression of a foreign gene will always cause attack of the immune system on the cell. Since all other mRNA vaccines will encode non-self, they will cause harm that will worsen with each booster. And for sure, contamination of mRNA-vaccines will be the rule, because no cost-effective procedure exists to reliably separate mass-produced mRNA from the plasmids.

The WHO-program threatens mankind. It threatens YOU and your beloved. Nations of the world, unite and save us from this criminal madness. Stop the mRNA-vaccines. Stop the WHO.

By Sucharit Bhakdi MD, Karina Reiss PhD and Michael Palmer MD

Credit: Doctors for COVID Ethics