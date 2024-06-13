Dear subscribers,
Sorry for the lack of updates recently, I'm having a bit of burnout as I'm running on fumes. A few folks asked me if I have a team running this substack and my twitter account but as you can see I am running this blog 100% by myself. I am not affiliated with any organizations, I do not sponsor any products, and all my articles are provided free of charge. This allows me to write freely without any worries that I might offend some sponsor, or some big donors / subscribers and lose financial support. This marks my fourth year of being unemployed since leaving the Pharma industry. As a former high-level insider in the Pharma industry, I have much more to share. However, I need some time to recuperate first.
Meanwhile, I'm leaving this post open. Please feel free to ask me anything—it's easier for me to give short replies rather than long posts.
Signing off for now!
A17
PharmaFiles by Aussie17 is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I share your information regularly. Excellent substack and you are making a difference mate, thank you.
it is a crying shame that a man of your talent and ability is not being paid good money to work in a high paying job...... hopefully a path opens up for you going forwards and the work starts rolling in. Thanks for your services to humanity over the last 4 years. Guys like you, Jikkileaks and others have been so supportive and providing a source of truth not found elsewhere.