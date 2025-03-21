In the suffocating gloom of a Singapore jail cell, Dr. Jipson Quah, a 36-year-old physician once a pillar of his community, felt the world close in. “I broke down in the cell,” he confessed, his voice a fractured echo of a man pushed beyond endurance. “I was crying in the cell. I was upset at my circumstance where I am now remanded for an alleged offence.” It was January 21, 2022, a day etched in his memory with the cold bite of handcuffs—“I was first handcuffed – which shocked me greatly – then I was told to surrender my belongings and change into the remand uniform,” he later testified. The metal bit into his wrists, a visceral shock for a doctor who’d spent his life healing, not hurting. Dr. Quah, owner of four bustling GP clinics, director of five laboratories including one linked to A*STAR (the Agency for Science, Technology and Research, a Singaporean government agency that drives scientific and technological innovation to support national priorities like healthcare and sustainability, often collaborating with global industries), a man commanding 20 doctors and 14 lab staff, was stripped bare, reduced to a sobbing silhouette against concrete walls. His arrest wasn’t just a detention—it was a demolition, orchestrated by a government so enamoured with its own authority it couldn’t see the disaster it wrought. Today, in March 2025, as the chilling truth dawns—that mRNA genetic vaccines, forced upon millions, are an unproven gene therapy now suspected of seeding cancer and chronic ruin—Dr. Quah’s torment stands as a searing rebuke to a regime that prized control over conscience. This is not the tale of a fraudster, but of a healer who defied a reckless state, endured its wrath, and now demands vindication.

Singapore in 2021 was no bastion of reason—it was a laboratory of authoritarian hubris. The government, cloaked in its technocratic sheen, rolled out a vaccine mandate with the ruthlessness of a machine: no jab, no livelihood, no entry to malls, restaurants, or the fabric of daily life.

Over 80% of its 5.7 million people bent to the decree, a statistic flaunted as proof of enlightened governance. But beneath the numbers festered a quiet terror. The mRNA genetic vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna—were not the miracles they claimed. They were an untested gene therapy, a molecular gamble rushed to market without the decade-long genotoxicity studies that might have flagged their potential to rewrite DNA, to spark silent tumors, to unravel immune systems.

Emeritus Professor Masanori Fukushima, considered one of Japan’s most senior oncologist from Kyoto University, was among the earliest to sound the alarm, his voice a clarion call from across the sea. A towering figure in oncology, Fukushima had spent decades at Kyoto University unraveling cancer’s mysteries, his expertise now focused on the mRNA peril. “Until now, vaccines were proteins, and when injected here, they didn’t go elsewhere so easily,” he declared in a 2025 interview with Independent Web Journal. “But the moment they were put into nanoparticles, they enter the bloodstream and go everywhere. That’s what happens. So, it goes to the brain, to the tips of your nails, from the top of your head to your toes—it goes everywhere. The government misrepresented this, saying it stays there and produces antibodies. No way. That’s a joke! If it goes to your head, it enters your brain too, and it goes into cells all over the place. And there, it starts producing antigens. The antigen is the spike protein. The spike protein… is extremely toxic. Very toxic!”

By 2025, Japan’s own data showed rising cancer mortality rates post-mRNA vaccination, with Fukushima co-authoring a highly censored study that linked increased age-adjusted cancer deaths to the third mRNA dose during the COVID-19 pandemic—a grim confirmation of his warnings, which my fellow Australian investigative journalist Rebekah Barnett covered here.

Professor Gabriel Oon, considered one of Singapore’s most senior oncologist, founding president of the Singapore Society of Oncology, and a former WHO Consultant, was among the few who saw the storm brewing. A veteran of global health, Professor Oon had spent decades studying cancer and infectious diseases, his career marked by a fierce commitment to evidence over expediency. By 2025, his warnings would prove prophetic, but in 2021, they were whispers against a government’s roar. “The mRNAs continued to be enforced with teams going to Housing Board areas to vaccinate,” Oon said, his words a chilling indictment of the state’s relentless campaign. “Several doctors raise the alarm but were silenced by their practicing license suspended for fake news. Has the deaths stopped? No.. the removal of the Coroners Act in May 2023 to not investigate deaths from medicines despite the rising annual mortality and cancer cases; with my colleagues seeing blood cancers, leukaemia, early relapses, colon and breast cancers.”

Indeed, the government’s decision to change the Coroner’s Act—removing the requirement to investigate deaths that occurred as a result of medical treatment or care—raises eye brows, especially when such a move comes out of the blue during the peak of excess deaths following vaccination, leaving many to question why they would alter this act at such a suspicious time.

SOURCE : Commencement of the Coroners (Amendment) Act 2021 and Amendments to the Third Schedule of the Coroners Act 2010, May 2023

The government didn’t pause. It didn’t question. It preached certainty where science demanded caution, wielding its mandate like a cudgel against the doubters.

Mei Ling (a pseudonym to maintain confidentiality), a single mother clutching her toddler’s hand outside Dr. Quah’s clinic, was one such doubter. She’d read the whispers—unproven tech, skipped trials—and saw not salvation, but risk. Without a vaccine card, she’d lose her cashier job, her flat, her child’s future. The state’s answer was pitiless: comply or perish. Dr. Quah, a clinician with a resume spanning Thermo Fisher labs and a network of care, saw her tears and chose mercy over mandate. “I gave the Sinopharm vaccine,” he explained, emphasizing that “saline is an ingredient in the vaccine. In giving the vaccine, I had given saline and overemphasized it to the patients to allay their fears.” He chose Sinopharm, a non-mRNA option, because “I felt it was safer,” a decision rooted in his doubt about mRNA vaccines, though authorities believed he gave only saline, misinterpreting his approach as deceit.

That act of compassion became a lightning rod for the state’s vengeance. On January 21, 2022, Dr. Quah’s world imploded. Police swarmed his clinic, patients gawking as officers dragged him away. The handcuffs clicked—a sound he’d never forget—marking the start of a prosecutorial onslaught that laid bare the state’s brutality. Interrogated for over 26 hours without rest—“I was awake for more than 26 hours at one point,” he recalled—he sat in a dim room, officers circling like vultures, his voice fading to a rasp. Questions were hammered down by the police investigators: “Why the saline? Who paid? Name Iris Koh (who was a prominent advocate against the experimental gene therapy)!”

Sleep was a distant memory, his mind a fog of exhaustion and fear. Handcuffed, stripped of his stethoscope and dignity, he was marched to a cell where the walls seemed to close in. “I had a lot of work to deal with and get back to, and I had no idea of when things were going to get better, basically,” he said, tears streaming as he pressed his face to the coarse remand uniform. He wasn’t just a doctor—he was a linchpin. Four clinics situated across Bedok, Woodlands, and Yishun buzzed with 20 doctors, part-time and full, tending to hundreds daily. Overseeing five laboratories in Biopolis and Science Park—two Singaporean hubs for biomedical and technological innovation—with one tied to the cutting-edge research of A*STAR they hummed under his watch, 14 staff relying on his steady hand.

The state’s machinery ground on with chilling incompetence. Charged with 17 counts of fraud by false representation, Dr. Quah faced a barrage of accusations: saline swapped for vaccines, records falsified with Sinopharm’s name, a supposed plot with Thomas Chua and Iris Koh of “Healing the Divide”. The trial, a slow bleed into March 2025, threatens 20 years per charge—a punishment as absurd as the government’s arrogance. Police interrogations were a theater of coercion—he alleges officers pressed him after 26 sleepless hours to finger Koh as mastermind, scripting 6 statements he later disowned as “flowery fiction” born of duress. “In their frenzy to build a case against Iris Koh and me,” he said, “they failed to review and retrieve crucial medical consultation notes…” The government’s negligence was staggering—they didn’t even ascertain he was the attending doctor, nor did they conduct serology tests to verify vaccination status. “Some patients did and proved to be positive,” he noted, meaning some who received the Sinopharm vaccine showed antibodies, a fact the state ignored in its rush to condemn. “By then, my emotional and psychological state were crumbling,” he testified, his words a plea from the abyss. “I had negative thoughts about my circumstances, including thoughts of suicide.” Locked away, the cell’s silence roared louder than his son’s birthday passing unseen. He saw no light—only visions of escape, a rope, a fall. A doctor who’d mended bodies now battled a mind fractured by a state too proud to relent.

Now, in 2025, the government’s house of cards collapses. The mRNA vaccines, their sacred cow, are unmasked as an unproven gene therapy, a reckless experiment foisted on a populace without consent. Studies scream the truth Dr. Quah intuited: a surge in cancers, lymphomas blooming in once-healthy chests, immune systems faltering like autumn leaves. Fukushima’s warnings, validated by Japan’s official data—link increased age-adjusted cancer deaths to the third mRNA dose, showing biodistribution studies where mRNA travels everywhere, producing toxic spike proteins in the brain, nails, and every cell, contradicting government claims.

Professor Gabriel Oon’s observations amplify this, painting a dystopian Singapore where annual mortality and cancer cases soar—blood cancers, leukemia, early relapses, colon and breast cancers—the amendment of Coroners Act’s in May 2023 to avoid investigating medicine-related deaths raised eyebrows.

Singapore’s cancer sales data soared as I reported here.

Reports of DNA contamination in Pfizer and Moderna’s vials have been found by more than 10 independent labs across the world, including the latest one from Slovakia.

Dr. Quah’s patients, spared by his choice of Sinopharm over the mRNA gene therapy, stand as living refutations of the state’s folly. The mandate—vaccine or exile—was no shield; it was a sentence; a violation of liberty John Stuart Mill would have damned as tyranny. Singapore’s leaders, smug in their glass towers, trampled bodily autonomy, forcing an untested therapy on millions while scoffing at the wary. Dr. Quah didn’t forge papers—he offered a safer path, a defiance history now crowns with grim irony.

The government’s apologists might cling to Kant, arguing duty to law outweighs all. His approach, they’d say, risked trust—if every doctor emphasized saline to ease fears, chaos would reign. But when a state mandates harm, pushing a gene therapy it never fully vetted, duty bends. Dr. Quah’s Hippocratic oath—to do no harm—clashed with a regime’s reckless gospel. Suspended by the Singapore Medical Council since March 2022, now into its 36th month—“more than maximum prescribable,” he noted—his clinics shuttered, his name smeared in headlines, he paid a toll the state never faced. Virtue ethics casts him as noble—compassion, not cowardice, drove him.

An elderly couple who lamented being isolated at home and pleaded for a vaccination solution that would allow their lives to return to normalcy, fearing side effects from mRNA vaccines, a lady who lost her job due to the mandate, a man who received a job offer overseas and needed to travel, a man who wanted to play sports with his friends, a teacher who just wanted to continue teaching, and a mother guarding her child’s future—they all found sanctuary in Dr. Quah’s hands, hands the government shackled out of spite. “Their hesitation was overcome when I described the presence of saline in the vaccine,” he wrote, a gentle reassurance to ease their fears, a choice that saved them from a greater harm the state’s reckless policies might have inflicted.

Utilitarians once cheered the mandate, betting on collective immunity to save more than it cost. But 2025 rewrites the equation: Dr. Quah’s choice of non-mRNA vaccines spared lives the state imperiled. The greater good lay in his quiet rebellion, not their loud decrees. Singapore’s leaders, blind to Thalidomide’s deformed infants or Vioxx’s silent graves, gambled with a gene therapy they didn’t understand, a gamble that lost. Their 2021 certainty was a facade, a veneer over ignorance that Dr. Quah pierced with a clinician’s doubt. The MOH had promised to “revoke any false statuses,” he said, yet “3 years later, majority of the statuses have not been revoked. They are valid. Even by the gov’t account.” The government’s failure to follow through—lacking serology tests, ignoring medical notes—reveals a deeper rot: they cared more for optics than truth, more for control than care.

The human cost of their vengeance was cataclysmic. Dr. Quah, a lab director at Thermo Fisher, a clinician across four clinics, saw his livelihood implode. Patients queued in vain as doors locked; staff wept as paychecks stopped. Post-arrest, he broke down, suicidal thoughts gnawing as police pressed for lies. “I felt sorry” wasn’t a dodge—it was his creed. That doubt, nursed by years of practice, bloomed into resistance. The SMC’s 36-month suspension, beyond its own limits, dismissed his pleas with a sneer, citing “public interest” while the public suffered their experimental gene therapy’s fallout. His trial, a slog into 2025, pits a broken man against a state too stubborn to confess its sin.

This isn’t redemption by hindsight—it’s justice delayed. The government’s stance, a monolith of untested faith, shattered when science spoke. An unproven gene therapy, forced on millions, now litters lives with wreckage. Dr. Quah’s rebellion wasn’t crime—it was clairvoyance, a stand against a regime that valued obedience over truth. He paid with tears, with a mind on the brink, with a life dismantled. Singapore’s social contract died when it chose coercion over care.

Dr. Jipson Quah is no villain—he’s a mirror to a government lost in its own myth. Handcuffed, weeping, suicidal, he held a line the state couldn’t fathom. As 2025 tallies the cost of their arrogance, his prosecution is a final, bitter wrong. Vindicate him—not just for his agony, but for the truth he bore against a tide of tyranny. The healer’s rebellion was right; the state’s was ruin.

Signing off for now

A17



P.S.: You can follow Dr. Jipson and send him some words of encouragement on Twitter here or on Facebook here.