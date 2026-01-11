PharmaFiles by Aussie17

PharmaFiles by Aussie17

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
csofand's avatar
csofand
1h

Thanks for the insider explanation on this Aussie17. It makes total sense. I am grateful for scientists like El-Deiry that still have their integrity intact. The future is going to be a scary place if there are not any more like him around. Censorship and shillmaking are their main moves against the tide.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Lonnie Bedell's avatar
Lonnie Bedell
18m

It was the "offer he couldn't refuse". He refused, so next he's going to have an "accident".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aussie17 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture