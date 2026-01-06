PharmaFiles by Aussie17

Philip C Gossett III
3d

We know the truth! America is still covering up the fallout. The numbers speak for themselves. I have lost several people i know over the past 5 years. Big RX has killed millions, given millions more chronic desease and cancer. I watched the entire spectacle playout in real time.

Steve Martin
3d

Hello Aussie17,

Last month, I went to a small theater in Tachikawa (West Tokyo) to see the documentary "Hippocrates' Blind Spot", a much-needed piece of the puzzle which Japan Inc. has effectively kept from the public's attention.

The Director, Hayato Ohnishi (大西隼), is rare in that he also has a Ph.D. from the Graduate School of Tokyo University in Molecular Biology, his doctoral thesis focusing on the biochemical and physiological analysis of interaction partners of the RNA‑binding protein MBNL1 (Muscleblind‑like 1).

After the screening, he gave a small talk that I resonated with, so I was the 3rd in a long line of Japanese who formed to meet him personally, get his signature on the pamphlet, and thank him. When my turn came, I mentioned my past career in running the biology labs at Temple Univ. Japan, and our shared background in the philosophy of science. When I casually mentioned the likes of T.S. Kuhn and Karl Popper as influences, he immediately stood up and we exchanged cards.

In the course of a brief exchange of e-mails, I approached him about the possibility of bringing this documentary to a larger, English-speaking world through an officially approved English translation. I told him I would be more than honored to volunteer my services to help with the English translation.

But he reluctantly declined. Although he distanced himself from 'conspiracy theorists', he acknowledged that pharmaceutical companies are concentrations of financial interest shaping the official narrative, and his attempt at a 'balanced' view of the mRNA treatments for an international audience would likely pose a threat to his career as a documentarian, as well as his personal life.

I agree with his personal risk assessment, but there was no further exchange of how some of the information could at least be 'leaked' to the international community, so I will include what I can below ...

———————

https://hippocrates-movie.jp/.

A slightly edited Perplexity Pro synopsis of the film ...

"Several Japanese physicians and researchers in Hippocrates’ Blind Spot question the “safe and effective” narrative around mRNA Covid‑19 vaccines, especially in relation to adverse effects and post‑vaccination injury.

In an interview about "Hippocrates’ Blind Spot", Dr Ohnishi is introduced as a Doctor of Science who personally received three Covid‑19 vaccine shots and even acted as a promoter for workplace vaccination at his company at the time. He explains that he initially accepted vaccination with “99% no doubt,” later reflecting that this kind of “thinking stoppage” contributed to underestimating or overlooking potential harms, which became a motivation for making the documentary.

Main doctors and researchers

• Masayori Fukushima (福島雅典) – Professor Emeritus at Kyoto University; appears in the film and has publicly raised concerns about mRNA Covid‑19 vaccine safety, data handling, and governmental/academic response to reported harms.

• Akinori Fujisawa (藤沢明徳) – Cardiologist and director of Honbetsu Circulatory Internal Medicine Clinic; featured as one of the physicians scientifically investigating, and speaking about, health damage that patients attribute to Covid‑19 vaccination.

Other physicians in the film

• Shinichiro Kodama (児玉慎一郎) – Head of Soreiyu-kai Medical Corporation; appears in the documentary, treating post‑vaccination patients and advocating for society and the medical system to face vaccine‑injured people more honestly.

• Makoto Abue (虻江誠) and other clinicians (e.g., Yukari Ueshima, Jun Ueda, Koshiro Oowaki, Miki Gibo, Tsuyoshi Nitta, Hiroyuki Moriuchi, Hitofumi Yanai) are listed among the appearing doctors and scientists; they collectively represent those who frame certain vaccine injuries as a drug‑induced harm problem requiring recognition and redress.

How the film positions them

• The official synopsis describes the film as focusing on doctors “scientifically clarifying the impact of Covid‑19 vaccine after‑effects” and portraying them as challenging data tricks, de‑facto censorship, and social/academic pressure around the government’s vaccination policy.

• These physicians are contrasted with pro‑vaccine institutions and doctors, presenting a spectrum of views but highlighting those who argue that serious risks and long‑term harms of mRNA vaccination have been minimized or ignored in mainstream narratives. "

A healthy and prosperous New Year to you Aussie17.

And may you keep up the good fight!

