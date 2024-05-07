Friends, Brothers and Sisters from all corners of the world,

The time has come for us to unite, stronger than ever before. On May 31st, in Hibiya Park, Tokyo, Japan, our Japanese friends will be hosting the World's Biggest Rally against the WHO. This presents us with a pivotal opportunity to stand alongside them, to raise our voices in unison, and to battle for our fundamental rights: our freedom, our ability to choose, and our very way of life.

The World Health Organization, intended to guide global health, now finds itself at a critical juncture, proposing ideas that could significantly alter our way of life, our freedom of speech, and our freedom of movement. Discussions set for May 27th-1st June during the 77th World Health Assembly are poised to grant it unprecedented authority over every nation and individual - including you and me. Currently, there are efforts to involve us in agreements we never consented to, advocating for regulations that could dictate our ability to leave our homes, our destinations, and the "experimental gene therapies" we might be compelled to administer to ourselves and our children. The past three years have underscored that the WHO, heavily funded by Bill Gates and oligarchs worldwide, is an organization swayed by its benefactors' interests rather than public welfare.

Imagine someone far away deciding what's best for you, your family, your community.

But I tell you, we're not alone in this fight. In the United States, 49 senators have already spoken out, saying this isn't right, urging to think twice before agreeing to such changes.

And in Australia, leaders are trying to warn their government not to let this happen.

So, why are we gathering on the 31st? Because it’s our turn to say, "Enough!" We’re standing up for our right to make our own choices, for our freedom that our forefathers fought so bravely for. This rally, "Exit The WHO", isn't just a moment, it's our declaration. A declaration that we are awake, we see what's happening, and we won't stand aside. We'll voice out loud our belief in freedom, in deciding for ourselves, in safeguarding our future.

This day, May 31st, will be remembered as the day when we, from all walks of life, stood as one against control, against fear. It will be our day of courage, our day of unity, our day of hope.

So, join us and please share this message far and wide!

Share

Stand in solidarity with our allies in Japan, whether physically in Tokyo or in spirit from afar. Together, let's amplify our message. Our united front is a formidable force, potent enough to shape the destinies we choose for ourselves.

For our freedom, for our rights, for one another—let's march forward!

Signing off for now

A17







世界中の友人たち、兄弟姉妹の皆さんへ、

私たちには今、かつてないほど団結し、力を合わせる時が訪れました。5月31日、日本の東京・日比谷公園では、日本の仲間たちがWHOに対する世界最大の抗議集会を主催します。これは私たちにとって、彼らと肩を並べ、声を合わせて、私たちの基本的な権利：自由、選択する権利、そして私たちの生活様式を守るために戦う、重要な機会です。

世界保健機関（WHO）は、世界の健康を指導することを目的としていますが、現在、私たちの生活様式、言論の自由、そして移動の自由を根本的に変える可能性のある提案を行っている、重要な岐路に立っています。5月27日から6月1日にかけて開催される第77回世界保健総会では、これまでにない権限をWHOに与えることが議論されており、それは私たち一人ひとりに影響を及ぼします。現在、私たちが同意した覚えのない協定に巻き込まれ、自宅を出ること、移動先、そして「実験的遺伝子治療」を私たち自身や子供たちに施すことを強制させる規制が提案されています。過去3年間で明らかになったのは、ビル・ゲイツや世界中の富豪によって大きな資金提供を受けるWHOは、公共の福祉よりも資金提供者の利益に影響される組織であるということです。

想像してみてください。遠く離れた誰かが、あなたやあなたの家族、あなたのコミュニティにとって何が最善かを決定しているということを。

しかし、この戦いで私たちは決して一人ではありません。アメリカ合衆国では、すでに49人の上院議員が声を上げ、このような変更に同意する前に再考するよう訴えています。

また、オーストラリアでは、このような事態を許さないよう、政府に警告しようとしているリーダーたちがいます。

では、なぜ私たちは31日に集まるのでしょうか？それは、「もう十分！」と言う私たちの番が来たからです。私たちは、自分たちで選択をする権利、先人たちが勇敢に戦った自由のために立ち上がります。この集会「WHOからの脱退」は、単なる瞬間ではありません。それは私たちが目を覚まし、何が起こっているかを見て、ただ傍観しないという私たちの宣言です。自由を信じ、自らの選択をする、私たちの未来を守るという信念を大声で表明します。

この日、5月31日は、異なる背景を持つ私たちが一つとなってコントロールや恐怖に立ち向かい、勇気の日、団結の日、希望の日として記憶されるでしょう。

だから、私たちに加わり、このメッセージを広く共有してください！

Share

日本の仲間たちと連帯し、東京で物理的に、または遠くから精神的に一緒に立ち上がりましょう。共に、私たちのメッセージを大きく響かせましょう。私たちの団結は、私たちが選ぶ未来を形作るのに十分な力を持った、強力な力です。

私たちの自由、私たちの権利、互いへの思いを胸に、前進しましょう！

それでは、また

A17