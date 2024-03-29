So, a mate of mine sent me this Q&A session with Dr. Mike Yeadon recorded from the other week. It's packed with a lot of important stuff and really good info, but man, it's almost 3 hours long! With so much stuff coming at us all the time, I've gotten pretty good at watching videos super fast, like at 3x speed.

Introduction

The key section of the video is this 15-minute introduction featuring Mike discussing his career, 2017 retirement, and his reasons for returning to the public eye in 2020. Contrary to the portrayal by Google and mainstream media, Mike is not a “career antivaxxer.” The complete clip below reveals that remaining retired would have been the simpler choice for him rather than deciding to speak out, but he chose to speak up anyway.

Summary

Dr. Mike Yeadon is a career life scientist specialized in biochemistry and toxicology , holding a first-class honors degree.

His early work included a year in the UK's chemical defense establishment and forensic science headquarters, focusing on protection against nerve agents and learning analytical techniques.

Completed a PhD sponsored by the MOD on opiates' effects on respiratory function in 36 months.

Work experience includes seven years at Wellcome research labs (eventually GlaxoSmithKline) and 17 years at Pfizer , holding the position of worldwide Head of Research for Allergy and Respiratory diseases.

Post-Pfizer, sought to find new owners for in-progress drugs, leading to significant acquisitions by Mylan.

After leaving Pfizer, Mike spun out assets to form Ziarco, eventually sold to Novartis for a significant sum, leading to his early retirement in 2017.

Early in the COVID era, Mike became skeptical of public health measures due to inconsistencies and untruths observed from public figures and the irrationality of lockdowns, which lacked basis in previous pandemic preparation plans.

Criticizes the global response to COVID-19 as a fake emergency , citing analysis of all-cause mortality data showing no indication of a public health emergency before the pandemic was declared.

Attributes economic damage, social dislocation, and threats to public health to lockdowns and restrictions, suggesting a global financial and social crisis.

Expresses concern that the true objective of the pandemic response may have been to distribute injections with harmful intentions, citing his expertise in drug design to highlight intentional design features in vaccines that could cause harm.

Three mechanisms of toxicities in mRNA

Summary

In the next part of the clip, Mike proceeds to explain the three identified mechanisms of toxicity in the mRNA, which he also wrote about to the Metropolitan Police recently (available on his Substack here).

Autoimmune Reaction Introducing foreign genetic instructions (mRNA) to the body forces cells to produce proteins that are not naturally occurring within the human system. This process, theorized based on established immunological principles, could lead cells to be marked as foreign by the body's immune system, potentially triggering an autoimmune attack . The severity of the reaction depends on various factors including the dose and distribution of the mRNA, potentially leading to mild symptoms or more severe health consequences.



Toxic Protein Production The choice of the spike protein as the target for the mRNA vaccines raises concerns due to its known toxic properties. Literature before the vaccine deployment indicated that spike proteins could activate blood platelets, stimulate blood coagulation, damage cardiac muscle, and alter neuronal transmission. The employment of a technology that compels the body to produce this protein could lead to predictable health issues such as blood clots, heart injuries, and neurological conditions following vaccination.

Formulation with Lipid Nanoparticles The mRNA vaccines are encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles , designed to protect the fragile mRNA and facilitate its entry into cells. However, research and historical data have shown that lipid nanoparticles tend to accumulate in the ovaries of tested animal species . This accumulation could possibly lead to reproductive toxicity and autoimmunity, exacerbated by the vaccine's active and passive distribution characteristics within the body . Concerns were heightened by a report from Japanese regulatory data, demonstrating ovarian accumulation in animal models, indicating a consequential design consideration.



Why most drugs fail in development

Summary

In the next section, Mike shares his views on why most drugs fail in development.

Mike explains that a prevalent reason for drug development failure is the foundational medical hypothesis being incorrect. He illustrates this with an example from his biotech experience, where no difference was observed between a test group and a vehicle group, indicating the drug’s ineffectiveness . Mike highlights an exception in the case of Viagra, which failed in its original hypothesis but found massive success under a new medical application, showcasing a rare positive outlier in the realm of drug development failures.

Further, Mike expounds on the issue of toxicity as a critical factor leading to the failure of drug development projects. He stresses the necessity of animal testing to mitigate human risks, despite the ethical dilemmas it poses. Through intensive review meetings like "structural alerts," teams meticulously analyze the potential for toxic reactions based on the drug's molecular structure to prevent late discovery of side effects, which could doom the drug after substantial investment.

Delving into the broader context, Mike critiques the modern pharmaceutical industry, marked by a scarcity of groundbreaking, safe, and effective drugs. He expresses skepticism towards the motivations driving the industry today, colored by financial pressures rather than genuine medical breakthroughs. According to Mike, the rigorous processes historically adhered to in drug development would have likely disqualified mRNA vaccines due to concerns over autoimmune reactions, the toxic potential of the spike protein, and the problematic use of lipid nanoparticles, especially given their propensity to accumulate in areas like the ovaries.

The other two mechanisms of toxicity

Mike delves into another two specific toxicity mechanisms related to molecular biology. I'd like to add some insights to refine what he's described, especially considering there seems to be a slight mix-up regarding "Nuclear Localization Sequences" and "SV40 Promoters." To clarify, SV40 promoters can function as Nuclear Localization Sequences (NLS). Essentially, incorporating SV40 promoters guides these mRNA (plus bonus plasmid DNA contamination) into a cell's nucleus. This is from David Dean’s paper from 2005[SOURCE].

The second issue pertains to DNA plasmid contaminants. Combining these contaminants with SV40 promoters means transporting these contaminants, already encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), into the cell's nucleus. Should these elements integrate with the cell's DNA, it could lead to serious and unintended consequences, such as accelerated tumor growth, providing a potential explanation for the phenomenon sometimes referred to as "turbo cancers."

Q&A: Remdesvir, AZ and J&J vaccines

Mike then answered about 10 questions from the participants, but I'll highlight the one that really stood out to me.

Question from participant (Janet)

“..I understand that the toxicity of remdesivir was already known before COVID yet it was still recommended. Yes. so my question is, what is the mechanism, if it's toxicity? And was it also deliberately used to damage people? And my second question is about the AstraZeneca. I understand that the AstraZeneca vaccine was stopped from being used. Is that correct? And why did that happen?”

Regarding remdesivir, Mike understands it diminishes renal function, though he's not clear on the exact mechanism. He shares a grim theory inspired by a conversation with funeral director John O'Looney about unusually fluid-filled body bags from hospital patients . Mike suggests that remdesivir or similar drugs reduce the glomerular filtration rate, leading to hypovolemic shock in patients who are sedated, ventilated, and on IV drips. This, he alleged, could be part of a deliberate harmful strategy.

For those interested in delving deeper into Remdesivir, I recommend following Brian Remy, our other industry colleague from Big Pharma, who is also speaking out against this shit-show. Brian was the lead attorney for Gilead Sciences.

Mike then highlights his interaction with Dr. Mathai Mammen from Johnson & Johnson. Having worked together 10 years ago, Mike reached out to Mathai, warning him about potential dangers associated with their vaccine. Initially, Mammen responded, but then communication ceased, and he later resigned unexpectedly from his high-ranking position without public explanation. Mike views Mammen's resignation, leaving behind significant financial benefits, as potentially indicative of Mammen acknowledging the vaccine's risks, perhaps influenced by Mike's warnings.

I find this part interesting because Mathai is also my ex-colleague from J&J, and Mike is right about the part that no high-ranking pharma executive leaves suddenly without any explanation. By the way, Alex Gorsky, CEO of J&J, also left around the same time period.

Mike also mentions a nameless AstraZeneca woman in the clip, I think he is referring to Sarah Gilbert.

Credit to Doctors for COVID Ethics and Charles Kovess

