Hey friends! Most people are focused on the US Presidential Elections right now.

I don't want to be burdened by watching Kamala throw word salad for 1-2 hours, so I will unburden myself from the next debate. Instead, I'll contemplate what might have been if there were a debate between Trump and RFK, particularly on the mRNA vaccines.

I don’t want to be burdened by watching Kamala throw word salad for 1-2 hours, so I will unburden myself from the next debate. Instead, I’ll contemplate what might have been if there were a debate between Trump and RFK, particularly on the mRNA vaccines.

So, I asked GPT to simulate a debate between Trump and RFK, just for fun and to pass the time. I thought it portrayed quite an accurate position for both candidates.

On mRNA Vaccines

Moderator: Welcome to tonight's presidential debate. Our focus will be on the COVID-19 pandemic. Let's begin with opening statements. Mr. Trump, you have the floor.

Donald Trump: Thank you. The COVID-19 pandemic was a terrible time for our country, but we did some amazing things. Operation Warp Speed was a tremendous success. We got the vaccines out in record time, saved millions of lives. But let's be clear, the lockdowns were a disaster. They hurt our economy, our kids, our mental health. We need to make sure this never happens again.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: Thank you. The pandemic response was a catastrophe, driven by fear and misinformation. Lockdowns, masks, and rushed vaccines did more harm than good. We need to hold those responsible accountable and ensure that public health policies are based on real science, not corporate interests. My focus is on transparency and protecting individual freedoms.

Moderator: Mr. Trump, you've called yourself the "father of the vaccine." How do you reconcile this claim with your current skepticism about vaccine mandates and childhood vaccinations?

Donald Trump: Thank you. Look, the COVID-19 vaccines were developed under my administration's Operation Warp Speed. It was a tremendous success, one of the greatest miracles of my presidency. We got it done in record time, folks. But here’s the thing, I’ve always been against mandates. I believe in freedom of choice. You can’t force people to take the vaccine, especially our children. We need to be very careful with our kids. Too many vaccines, too fast, it’s not good. We need to look at the safety and efficacy of these vaccines critically. Public health policies should never infringe on personal freedoms.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: If I may interject, Donald’s stance is quite contradictory. You can’t take credit for rushing a vaccine and then question its safety. This kind of double-talk is eroding public trust.

Trump: Wrong, Bobby. I know more about this than anybody. The COVID vaccine was great for adults. Saved millions. But for kids? Different story. Their little bodies can’t handle all these shots. It’s common sense, folks.

Moderator: Mr. Trump, if you're the "father of the vaccine," why haven't you been more vocal in encouraging your supporters to get vaccinated?

Trump: I’ve told people to get it. I got it. But I respect people’s right to choose. My supporters are smart people. They don’t need me telling them what to do. Some people have concerns, and we should listen to those concerns, not dismiss them like Sleepy Joe does.

Kennedy: While I appreciate Donald's stance on personal choice, leaders have a responsibility to provide accurate information. The real issue here is transparency. We need full disclosure of vaccine risks and benefits, something that's been sorely lacking throughout this pandemic.

Trump: Bobby, you know what? You’re right about transparency. That’s why I’m saying we need to look into these vaccines. Too many, too fast. It’s not good, folks.

Moderator: Mr. Trump, you've praised the COVID vaccine as a miracle, but now you're criticizing childhood vaccines. Can you explain this shift?

Trump: It’s very simple. The COVID vaccine was a miracle - for adults. For kids, it’s different. We need to be more careful with kids. Their immune systems are different. I’m not against childhood vaccines, but we need to space them out more. Too many too soon can be dangerous. I’ve seen it happen, believe me.

Kennedy: While I agree we need to be cautious with children's health, it's crucial to base these decisions on scientific evidence, not anecdotes or speculation. We need more independent studies on vaccine safety, especially long-term effects.

Moderator: Mr. Kennedy, you've been criticized for spreading misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines. How do you respond to these accusations?

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: I believe in transparency and informed consent. The accusations against me are politically motivated. I have always advocated for rigorous safety testing and transparency in the vaccine approval process. The COVID-19 vaccines were developed under emergency use authorization, and we need to continue studying their long-term effects. People deserve to know the truth about what they are putting into their bodies.

Moderator: Mr. Trump, your administration has been criticized for leaving no concrete vaccine distribution plan. How do you respond?

Donald Trump: That’s fake news. We had a great plan. We were distributing millions of doses. The Biden administration just took our plan and claimed it as their own. They’re trying to take credit for our work.

Kennedy: The issue isn't just distribution, it's informed consent. Neither administration has been fully transparent about the potential risks of these rapidly developed vaccines.

On Origins of COVID

Moderator: Good evening and welcome to this special debate on the origins of COVID-19. Our participants tonight are former President Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Gentlemen, thank you for being here. Let's begin with opening statements. Mr. Trump, you have 60 seconds.

Donald Trump: "Thank you. Folks, the China Virus is a big deal, maybe the biggest. From day one, I said it came from Wuhan. Many smart people, the best scientists, say it escaped from a lab. China's been terrible, not transparent at all. We need answers, big time. The WHO? Total disaster. I pushed the vaccine with Operation Warp Speed - record time, by the way - but no mandates. Freedom to choose, that's what America's about."

Moderator: Thank you, Mr. Trump. Mr. Kennedy, your opening statement, please.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.: "Thank you. The COVID pandemic has raised serious questions about government overreach and corporate influence. We need a truly independent investigation into the virus's origins, free from Big Pharma's influence and political agendas. The response to this crisis has been marked by censorship, misinformation, and a shocking disregard for our constitutional rights. We must scrutinize the actions of health agencies and pharmaceutical companies."

Moderator: Thank you both. Let's dive deeper into the lab leak theory. Mr. Trump, you've been a proponent of this theory. What evidence supports your view?

Trump: "Look, it's obvious. The virus came from Wuhan, where they have this big lab. Coincidence? I don't think so. We have intelligence, very good intelligence, suggesting unsafe practices at that lab. China won't let anyone investigate. If they have nothing to hide, why not let us in? It's common sense, folks."

Moderator: Mr. Kennedy, your thoughts on the lab leak theory?

Kennedy: "While we can't rule out a lab origin, we need solid scientific evidence, not speculation. Several studies point to a natural origin, possibly from a wet market. But I agree that China's lack of transparency is deeply troubling. We need an international investigation free from political pressure and pharmaceutical industry influence."

Moderator: Let's move on to vaccine policies. Mr. Kennedy, you've been critical of the COVID vaccines. Can you elaborate?

Kennedy: "The rushed development of these vaccines raises serious safety concerns. We've seen unprecedented censorship of vaccine-related information and a complete disregard for informed consent. The government and Big Pharma have colluded to suppress alternative treatments and natural immunity. It's a direct assault on our health freedom."

Trump: "Can I jump in here? I got us the vaccines fast with Operation Warp Speed. Saved millions of lives. But I've always said: no mandates. People should choose. The Democrats wanted to force it on everyone. Wrong!"

Moderator: Final question: How would you ensure better preparedness for future pandemics? Mr. Trump?

Trump: "We need to bring manufacturing back to America. No more relying on China for our drugs and supplies. I'd rebuild our stockpile, which Obama left empty. And we'd have a plan ready, the best plan, to respond quickly without shutting down the economy."

Kennedy: "We need a complete overhaul of our public health institutions. They've been captured by pharmaceutical interests. We must restore transparency, promote early treatment protocols, and protect civil liberties. No more censorship, no more lockdowns, and absolutely no vaccine passports."

Moderator: Thank you, gentlemen. That concludes our debate on the origins of COVID-19. Good night.

Signing off for now

