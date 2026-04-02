Well, well, well… look who’s quietly closing the doors on their shiny new mRNA empire.

Remember when Singapore was going to be the gleaming hub of the “mRNA revolution” in Asia? Yeah, that dream just got quietly euthanised.

BioNTech, the same German outfit that partnered with Pfizer to push the experimental genetic shots we were all forced to take, has announced it is shutting down its flagship Singapore vaccine production plant by early 2027.

This was their biggest mRNA manufacturing bet in Asia. Acquired in 2022 from Novartis in Tuas Biomedical Park, it was supposed to be their Asia-Pacific regional headquarters. Fully built-out, state-of-the-art, ready to churn out several hundred million doses of mRNA vaccines per year.

They hyped it hard. Singapore’s Economic Development Board cheered. Jobs were promised. The future was bright. The jab was going to “save the world” and make them billions.

Fast forward four years.

The plant is being closed.

The workers are being shown the door.

The reason? Massive, catastrophic collapse in COVID-19 vaccine sales.

No more boosters. No more demand. Lots of damaged heart. 300% increase in ALS Drug sales on a post vaccinated population. The public finally got the message that the “Safe and Effective™” miracle was nothing but a snake oil scam.

And just in case you thought this was some isolated Singapore problem… think again.

This week, Pfizer and BioNTech quietly halted a massive U.S. clinical trial for their updated COVID-19 vaccine targeting healthy adults aged 50 to 64. The study, which aimed to recruit 25,000 to 30,000 participants, was shut down because they simply couldn’t get enough people to sign up.

Recruitment struggles? That’s putting it mildly. Over 80% of people who showed even slight interest failed pre-screening. The companies admitted they couldn’t generate the “relevant post-marketing data” they needed. No safety issues, they claim, just nobody showing up for another round of the jab even if you’re paying them.

This isn’t some small side study. It was meant to support approval and recommendations for a huge chunk of the adult population. Now? No data for the upcoming FDA advisory meeting. No clear path forward for this age group. The mRNA machine is literally running out of willing guinea pigs.

Just like the ALS drug sales spiking 300% and the stroke drug sales jumping 200% that I showed you in Part1 and Part 2, the data from Singapore never lies. High vax rates, excellent tracking, perfect little petri dish for spotting what the jab is really doing long-term.

And now even BioNTech itself is admitting, in the coldest possible way, that the party is over, both in the factory and in the clinic.

The mRNA cash cow that made them tens of billions during the pandemic has dried up. The “excess capacity” they built in Singapore is now… well… excess. Because nobody in their right mind wants another shot of whatever that DNA Contaminated stuff actually was.

Singapore, the same country that ranked #1 in the world for excess deaths while boasting 92%+ vaccination rates, now watches another pillar of the mRNA fantasy quietly fold.

The jab that keeps on giving… just keeps on taking.

Taking lives.

Taking jobs.

Taking manufacturing plants.

Taking the last scraps of credibility from the entire “this is the future of medicine” narrative.

What a triumph!

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Signing off for now

A17