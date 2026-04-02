PharmaFiles by Aussie17

PharmaFiles by Aussie17

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JL Garwood MD's avatar
JL Garwood MD
4d

Best article I have read in 6 years

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Netra Halperin's avatar
Netra Halperin
4d

Let us all pray that they all fold, and, like Catherine Austin Fitts pointed out, the big pharma companies are fighting each other. I hope it all self-consumes.

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