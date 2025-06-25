I’ve got something that’s got my blood boiling—and it should get yours too. Pfizer’s just kicked the can down the road again, extending their COVID vaccine-induced myocarditis study by a whopping five years. Yep, you heard that right—it’s now set to wrap up in November 2030, up from the original 2025 finish line. Check the study yourself here: NCT05295290. (Thanks to Dr Clare Craig for highlighting this!)

10 years from the vaccine’s launch to figure out if it’s torching people’s hearts? Are you kidding me?

Let’s put this in perspective. Operation Warp Speed—the big, flashy U.S. government push—had vaccines developed, tested, and rolled out in under a year. Pfizer’s “safe and effective” trial for the jab was done and dusted by late 2020, with emergency approval by December(with 44,000+ participants no less!). Less than 12 months, and they were slapping it into arms worldwide, telling us it was all good. So why, oh why, do they need 10 years—from 2021 to 2030—to tell us if this thing is causing myocarditis, a nasty heart inflammation that’s been popping up in young blokes especially? And this study only enrolled 300 participants!!

It’s like they sprinted to get the jab out, then decided to crawl when it came to checking the damage. Something stinks here, and I’m not buying the excuses.

I reckon Pfizer’s dragging this out because by 2030, the bigwigs like Bourla and his mates will be retired, living it up in some cushy, lawsuit-proof hidey-hole. With only 300 participants in this study, it’s a tiny sample to stretch over such a long haul—sounds more like a cover-up than a proper investigation. I’m gobsmacked that they can push a product on millions, rake in billions, and then say, “Oh, we’ll get back to you in nearly a decade on whether it’s wrecking hearts.” Fair dinkum, it’s a slap in the face to everyone who trusted them!

Let’s dig into some real data, because I’m not just ranting for the sake of it. There’s a massive study out of Israel by Tuvali et al. (which was already out in 2022!) with 196,000 cases and 590,000 controls. They found no excess rate of ICD-10-coded myocarditis in unvaccinated folks who had natural COVID infections. Zero. Zilch. Nada. Yet, we’re supposed to believe the vaccine’s the safe bet?

What about this Oxford preprint that looked at over 800k kids in England who got the Pfizer jab. They found a higher incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis linked to the vaccine, especially in boys, with rates jumping after the second dose (up to 27 cases per million doses). Healthy kids getting heart trouble? That’s a bloody wake-up call!

Why the Long Delay?

So, why the ten-year wait with only 300 participants?? If they could smash out a vaccine trial in under a year, why can’t they nail down myocarditis risks faster? My guess—and it’s not a pretty one—is that they’re stalling. Maybe the data’s not looking good, and they’re hoping people forget, move on, or worse, that the statute of limitations kicks in. With only 300 participants, this study’s a joke compared to the millions who’ve had the jab. It’s like testing a new car model on three drivers and calling it road-ready. I reckon they’re buying time to protect their profits and their necks.

What Can We Do?

This myocarditis study delay is a gut punch to anyone who’s been skeptical from the start. So, let’s not just sit here fuming—let’s take action! I reckon it’s time to fire off an email to some big names who might have a say or at least some answers. How about writing to Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (U.S. Health Secretary), Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (NIH Director), and Marty Makary (FDA Commissioner)? Ask them straight up: Why did they let this happen? And while you’re at it, push for them to identify the middle-management bureaucrats who greenlit this extension. Otherwise, all the talk of “radical transparency” will ring hollow. Are these folks just going to slink off to Pfizer for a nice cushy job? We deserve to know!

Here’s an example email you can cut and paste—tweak it if you like, and send it to their public contact points available in these links.

https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/robert-kennedy.html

https://www.hhs.gov/about/leadership/martin-makary.html

and Jay Bhattacharya’s email at jay@​stanford.edu

Subject: Urgent Demand for Accountability on Pfizer’s Myocarditis Study Delay

Dear [Robert F. Kennedy Jr. / Jay Bhattacharya / Marty Makary],

We begin with your own words, Mr. Kennedy, on the critical need for radical transparency to restore public trust in health institutions—a principle you have passionately advocated, including your push for unredacted documents to uncover the truth. Yet, we are confronted with an outrageous delay: Pfizer’s myocarditis study (NCT05295290) has been extended to November 2030, a staggering ten years from the vaccine’s launch, despite Operation Warp Speed delivering the vaccine in under a year. The Oxford study, analyzing over 800k children aged 5-11 in England, reports a significant increase in myocarditis and pericarditis cases post-Pfizer vaccination—up to 27 cases per million doses after the second dose in boys—while the Tuvali study from Israel found no excess risk with natural infection. This discrepancy is alarming, and the prolonged delay is an affront to public safety.

We demand to know: Why has this extension been permitted under your watch? The inaction is indefensible and erodes the very trust you claim to champion. Furthermore, we insist that the middle-management bureaucrats responsible for approving this delay be identified. Are they poised to transition to lucrative positions at Pfizer? Such conflicts of interest must be exposed.

We require a formal response. The health of millions hangs in the balance, and this blatant stalling cannot be tolerated. Transparency is non-negotiable.

Sincerely,

[Your Name]

[Your Contact Info]

Patone, M., et al. (2024). Myocarditis and pericarditis after COVID-19 vaccination in children aged 5-11 years in England: A self-controlled case series analysis. medRxiv. https://doi.org/10.1101/2024.05.20.24306810v1 (Preprint)

Tuvali, O., et al. (2022). The incidence of myocarditis and pericarditis in post COVID-19 unvaccinated patients—A large population-based study. PubMed. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/35456309/

Share this article, dig into those studies yourself, and let’s keep the pressure on. If Pfizer can rush a genetic vaccine in a year, they can damn well rush the safety checks too and it doesn’t take almost decade to do so. Demand accountability!

Cheers,

Aussie17