damon mcclure
7d

Fyi if you haven't seen his work. Joel Smalley did a double check on his analysis as well.

- Victorian Hospital Cardiac Related Hospital Presentations in Young Children and Adults SKYROCKET under Dan Andrews Mandates

Looking at 5 Years of Victorian Public Hospital Data Obtained Under the Freedom of Information Act. We Get a VERY Good Idea of the Average Number of Cardiac Conditions to Victorian Public Hospitals

https://thenobodywhoknowseverybody.substack.com/p/victorian-hospital-cardiac-related?triedRedirect=true

The f ed thing is the story of a young myo/pericarditis speaker at the Perth events. The head cardiologist in WA misdiagnosed him with pericarditis and it took a glorified labourer who had done his research to point out that the astronomical troponin clearly indicates he had myocarditis.

They obviously were and are gaslighting and deliberately misdiagnosing the injured. This young man had to present to the ER 8 times iirc until he got a young doctor that actually did the required tests. Up until then he was told he was vaccine hesitant, anxiety and all the other scum sucking lies our medical professionals use.

Side note, I have a work mate that now fits uncontrollably, similar story.

Flown from work due to collapsing//fitting

- Jace "I'm mid 40s, never had a fit in my life. I think it's the vaccines"

- Scum sucker "you're vaccine hesitant and it's just anxiety "

3 times he's been to er and his life was destroyed, like so many others. He has other issues now like self control etc.

7d

🙏 Thank you Aussie17

