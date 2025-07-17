I want to chat about a recent story that's been making waves, one that hits close to home for me. It's James O'Keefe's latest undercover video exposing a "Johnson & Johnson Lead Scientist" spilling the beans on the COVID vaccine.

Let me back up and set the scene. James O'Keefe, through his O'Keefe Media Group, dropped a bombshell video yesterday (or at least, it felt like a bombshell at first glance). In it, they catch Joshua Rys—a guy titled as a “Lead Regulatory Scientist” at J&J—on hidden camera admitting some pretty damning stuff. He talks about the "lack of research" on the vaccines, how it was all rushed under Operation Warp Speed, and flat-out says there was "no proof" they were safe or effective. "People wanted it, we gave it to them," he quips, even throwing in a chilling line about cancer patients dying anyway. O'Keefe confronts him later, and the guy looks like a deer in headlights. It's classic O'Keefe style: undercover stings, dramatic reveals, and a call to action for more tips. I get why it went viral—over 7,000 likes and hundreds of thousands of views in no time. We've all been burned by the pandemic narrative, and anything that pokes holes in Big Pharma's armor feels like justice.

Except this isn't the slam-dunk exposé it looks like on the surface. Let me unpack why.

Joshua isn't some high-level vaccine architect spilling secrets from the lab. He's from J&J's Consumer division. There are three distinct divisions in J&J:

JnJ Consumer - which sells things like baby powders, milk powders, lotions, skincare products, Listerine mouthwashes… things that you get over the counter in the grocery shop or supermarket. JnJ Medical - which is technically Medical Devices (I don’t know why they call it Medical instead of Medical Devices) - these are hardware like heart stents, surgery equipment, and so on (which I couldn’t name a single product). JnJ Pharma - which is also called Janssen. This is the Pharma Division of JnJ.

The three divisions of JnJ are distinct entities, each with its own Profit and Loss statement. The real vaccine action? That's all under Janssen, J&J's Pharma division, where I used to work. Janssen is like its own fortress within the empire: they handle the heavy hitters like the COVID vaccine, Remicade, Esketamine(spravato), invega, and all the blockbuster drugs. With over 200,000 employees (pushing 300,000 at peak, including contractors), J&J is a massive conglomerate, and the people from these divisions barely talk to each other. They are located in different buildings and sometimes in different cities altogether. Yes, there are “shared services” like IT and Finance, but even within those, they have Janssen IT, which doesn’t talk with Consumer IT.

Many years ago, JnJ tried to consolidate the business as one entity and it failed spectacularly. The had the proof of concept in South East Asia which is why the JnJ organization in South East Asia is called “One JnJ”.

Anyway, Joshua Rhys, the guy who was supposedly caught on camera, is someone from JnJ Consumer Health. His real title is Regulatory Affairs Associate Manager, not Lead Regulatory Scientist. That’s some dirty editing from O’Keefe media. Joshua doesn’t even work in the lab. Regulatory affairs are basically folks who coordinate with governments to get product approvals, so Joshua’s work has to do with getting approvals for milk powders to be on your local grocery shop (I don’t know the specifics, but it’s close enough).

The folks who released the harmful COVID vaccines work in Janssen, a separate division altogether. Not only that, Joshua is an associate manager, which is just above an entry-level position - in JnJ, it’s a Grade 16 or Grade 17 job (entry-level graduates come in at 15, 16, or 17). So this guy, Joshua, is at least 4 or 5 job grades below the people who released the vaccines in a separate division (VPs in another division)!

On top of that, if you think about it, 5 years ago when the vaccines were released, this guy probably just graduated and went into an entry-level Regulatory job in JnJ.

Let me share with you more about the internal politics of JnJ. In JnJ, the Consumer Division is seen as the lowest division where nobody wants to go. That’s because the consumer business has really low profit margins. The Pharma division (Janssen) has the highest profit margins. Most people try to move from Consumer to Medical Devices or Pharma; it is seldom the other way around because Pharma typically gets 100% or more bonuses all the time since they always hit sales targets. Also, Pharma contributes to more than 50% of the top-line revenue, while Consumer and Medical each share about 25% (roughly!).

The Pharma Division (Janssen) is like an exclusive club in JnJ. This is why my name card and my office sweater have Janssen in big, wide letters and JnJ in small letters. They typically want to separate themselves from the rest of JnJ.

The sad thing about this whole revelation is that Joshua is probably an anti-vaxxer who really hates the COVID vaccines, (maybe even envious or hates the Janssen division). This is why he is so willing to tell a total stranger (like what James O’Keefe said) about the reality of the COVID vaccines. But the truth is, he is not a lab scientist, and I reckon he couldn’t differentiate between an mRNA and an adenovirus vector vaccine (that JnJ had). He is probably just echoing what many people now know about the harms of the COVID vaccines.

So, we just destroyed someone’s life and career for some clickbait story. Don’t get me wrong; some years ago, James O’Keefe broke a story about Pfizer’s Director. Many “pharma” commentators were saying back then that it wasn’t a true story, but I told you it was the truth because if you work deep in the industry, you tend to have a clearer picture of what’s real and what’s not.

Anyway, from a spiritual point of view, this happens to be something I wrote about recently. We should not drink waters from the Rivers of Shinar. It only causes dissension, anger, and confusion.

This post is a tough one because I’m going to get hate emails and people calling me “controlled opposition” for defending a JnJ employee. So be it. If the truth kills, let me die first. It's the reason why I don’t have paywalls, so I can say whatever I want without being constrained by the need to cater to subscribers or worry about losing revenue from those who might disagree with my views. Understand that conflicts of interest exist on both sides—vax and anti-vax.

Signing off for now,

A17

