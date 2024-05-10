Recently, there were numerous new studies that raise concerns about the effects of mRNA. Feeling compelled by this, I took the initiative to reach out to several doctors. Some I know personally, and others I've been introduced to through referrals. They're all quite informed and, for the most part, deeply concerned about the potential harms associated with the mRNA gene therapy. I asked them if they could either make a video or sit down with me for an interview. My hope is to give them a space where they can openly share their insights and concerns. Here's how I usually hear back, when I get a response at all: "While I do hold concerns—[ranging from being alarmed to outright shocked]—about the mRNA, I don't consider myself an authority on vaccines to publicly voice these issues."

It baffles and infuriates me that even with their deep-seated concerns and alarm over the mRNA, many choose to remain silent! Here they are, equipped with first-hand knowledge and insight, standing at the very forefront of potential change, and yet, they step back. It's like watching a ship sink with all hands on deck fully aware of the hole in the hull but deciding that it's not their place to sound the alarm. How is that acceptable?

Anyway, here is the email I sent out to a number of esteemed doctors around the world, some of whom I know personally and some by referral. You may find it useful, or feel free to reuse it.

Dear [Insert Name] Under the pseudonym Aussie17, I am a former pharmaceutical senior executive, who left the industry in 2021 because of concerns over the experimental mRNA vaccines. While I'm not opposed to vaccines in general—I have marketed them in the past—I’ve dedicated the last three years to raising awareness about the experimental nature of mRNA technology, without any financial compensation. Emerging scientific literature concerning mRNA vaccines increasingly points to troubling conclusions. For instance: A Re-analysis of Pfizer’s original trial data found that 1 in 800 injections causes serious adverse events: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/36055877/ A Cleveland Clinic study published last month indicates that additional doses may increase the risk of reinfection: https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.04.27.24306378v1.full.pdf Research by Nakahara et al. found that the hearts of vaccinated individuals differ in 100% of the cases from those unvaccinated: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/37724969/ A recent publication from Brown University, led by Dr. Wafik El-Deiry, reveals that the Spike Protein might inhibit p53 genes, potentially elevating cancer risk: https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2024.04.12.589252v1 Findings of DNA contamination in Pfizer/Moderna's vaccine have been reported by multiple independent labs: https://osf.io/preprints/osf/mjc97 Independent confirmations come from the University of South Carolina, Germany, and Japan. Autopsy reports in fatal cases of COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis have been published. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ehf2.14680 Questions are being raised about whether N1-methyl-pseudouridine used in mRNA vaccines is carcinogenic. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/38583833/ Japanese Nationwide Study showing increased cancer after 3rd mRNA dose: https://www.cureus.com/articles/196275-increased-age-adjusted-cancer-mortality-after-the-third-mrna-lipid-nanoparticle-vaccine-dose-during-the-covid-19-pandemic-in-japan#!/metrics I am reaching out to see if you would be interested in adding your esteemed voice to those expressing concern about mRNA technology. If you’re willing, we would like to arrange a video or text interview to share your credentials and viewpoints regarding the mRNA vaccines. Thank you for considering this request. Best regards, A17

Can you believe I got chewed out for saying, “While I'm not against vaccines in general—I've even marketed them before”? Listen here, I’ve spent 3 years of my life, full time, trying to educate and inform the public and doctors about the mRNA harms, without any financial compensation. And do you seriously believe you'll get anywhere with someone on a cold call by immediately diving into an full retard anti-vax stance? It’s called a tactical concession. Personally, I wouldn't advise anyone to get vaccinated right now, in the current climate, but I'm not about to lead with that in a cold call.

Anyway, let's circle back to these doctors who are all up in arms internally but externally, as quiet as a mouse. What's the deal with that? While part of me wants to lay into doctors staying mum, what really grinds my gears are those pro-mRNA docs out there who have the gall to shame anyone daring to raise valid concerns into the spotlight for a real conversation.

Enter Dr. Daniel Goldstein, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon with a huge following on LinkedIn. In a now censored and removed post on LinkedIn, a journalist I follow, Andrew Crockett, posted concerns about DNA contamination. What does Daniel Goldstein, MD, do? He puts up an explanation as though he is an expert on vaccines, while using pejoratives and ad-hominem attacks, calling Andrew's arguments “anti-vax” snippets from conspiratorial sources. And then proceeds to make a condescending remark about how Andrew is a golf writer and should not get involved in a medical discussion.Funnily enough, the same can be said about this cardiothoracic surgeon who pretends to know a lot about mRNA/DNA and transfection. What a hypocrite!

Of course, he fails to mention that the plasmid DNA fragments are encapsulated in lipidnanoparticles which are transfection agents, and are now known to be way above the limits set forth by regulators. In other words, why does this bully not take on someone their own size, like Prof. Phillip Buckhaults, who is rightfully conducting a study on DNA integration right now?

Why is he unwilling to engage with doctors who share similar concerns?

Dig a little deeper and you'll find Daniel Goldstein’s career is tightly intertwined with Pharma companies. Glance at the numbers he's received from Pharma, and it’s clear this guy boosts his income with hefty contributions from the industry. And we’re only talking about the "transparent" figures they bother to report to governments. As a senior Pharma exec, I know it's pretty standard to receive all sorts of intangible "perks" that fly under the radar and aren't officially declared. For instance, Pharma can easily elevate your status among doctors by slotting you into speaking engagements, effectively boosting your profile.

When confronted with his ties to Pharma company, he explicitly says “I receive no money from Big Pharma”. Perhaps he is not aware that these numbers are open?

Upon Andrew presenting the receipts, the doctor expressed surprise, stating he "had no idea Abbott produces Pharma products until now." It certainly raises eyebrows that a doctor, receiving a significant sum from a company, would be unaware of its status as a Pharma company. I mean, we are talking about Abbott Laboratories here, which, at one point, was selling the biggest pharmaceutical product in the world, just prior to the mRNA experiment. The product became so huge that they split into two different companies. Abbott continues to sell Pharma products under their EPD(Established Pharma Products) division. But no, this doctor doesn’t know that Abbott produces Pharma products and just found out suddenly... the shock!

It's absolutely infuriating, the nerve of these doctors who resort to low-blow ad-hominem attacks instead of engaging in a civilized debate. They really need to be called out, loudly and publicly. Why? Because it's precisely these individuals who've brewed up this toxic stew of fear and intimidation that permeates every corner of the medical professional spaces. They've transformed what should be open, constructive town hall discussions into nothing short of verbal battlegrounds, where name-calling and personal attacks are the order of the day.

And you know what? It's the quieter, less confrontational doctors—the ones who might actually have insightful, valuable contributions to the conversation—who end up paying the price. They're the ones silenced by this climate of fear, too apprehensive to speak out or share their perspectives. And for what? So these bullies can feel powerful? It's ludicrous, and it's high time we shine a spotlight on this behavior.

Here is another one calling people “anti-vaxxers”, deserving of our attention and calls for responsibility. Follow this Twitter link to let them know your thoughts. It's crucial for us to stand behind and show our support for the doctors who have the courage to speak up.

Anyway, I just wanted to get this off my chest. Thank you for listening to my rant! Please let me know what you think. Who needs to be dragged into the limelight more – the tyrant doctors or the mute ones? (Or maybe the armchair critics of my email.)

