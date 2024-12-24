Dear friends,

I wanted to take a moment to share a bit of my journey with you. I kicked off this Substack almost two years ago, on the 1st of January 2023, and only started diving into the medical Twitter world in the latter half of 2022. Just before all this, between 2020 and 2022, I hit one of the toughest patches in my life. After 20 years, I decided to step away from my career in Big Pharma, which was not an easy decision. I truly loved my job and the business side of things.

But then, when the so called “pandemic” came around in 2020, like it did for many of you, my life just spiraled downward, faster than I could manage. At my lowest, I even contemplated ending things. It was around 2021 that I started reading the Bible. You might assume that I’ve been reading it all my life because of my Christian-themed Substack, but truthfully, I hadn’t.

Sure, I knew a few popular quotes from hearing others, but that was about it. I’ve never been a member of any organized churches, never been baptised by a pastor and I have only attended a church service probably less than 10 times in my life.

On those really tough days, I found myself spending 7-8 hours diving into the Bible, determined to finish it before doing anything else. I genuinely believed I might not have much time left.

Around that time, I also started noticing a lot of strange and unsettling things happening around me. Family members were suddenly being diagnosed with cancer, friends in their 40s were unexpectedly passing away from heart attacks, and then one of my closest friends died from turbo cancer earlier this year, which you can read about here.

Towards the end of 2022, right after Elon Musk took over Twitter, I started sharing tweets about my experiences as a Pharma insider. Before Elon’s takeover, tweeting anything "controversial" was risky, and I even had an account banned back in 2021.

After posting a series of these tweets, a friend I met on Twitter (@askavrukh—give him a follow if you like chess) suggested that I should document everything, just in case my account got banned again. That advice led me to start this Substack.

It has now been around two years since I started my Substack and began tweeting about Pharma. This journey has been intense, and I'm grateful to have you with me as I continue to grow and learn. Many people have sent me supportive messages, which lifted my spirits on the really bad days and made the tough days easier to get through. I thank each of you very much, including those who supported me by subscribing, even though there are no paywalls on my Substack. For those who supported me by subscribing or sent my an uplifting message, I have saved your email addresses. One day, if or when I regain my footing, I will find a way to return the favour.

For now I wish everyone a Merry Christmas!

Signing off for now

A17