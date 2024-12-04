A bombshell study from Germany has just emerged today, revealing the presence of excessive residual DNA in vaccine vials. We're not talking about trace amounts—this is DNA present at shocking levels far exceeding safety thresholds. What's more, current regulatory limits are based on outdated regulations concerning naked DNA, not accounting for DNA encapsulated in lipid nanoparticles. Adding to the concern, this DNA includes the bonus SV40 enhancer/promoter, a component that is infamous for its capability to propel foreign DNA into the nucleus of our cells, potentially leading to genetic integration.

So what did this study find? Here’s a short and sweet version.

Results:

The study confirmed effective transfer of mRNA into cells that led to the production of spike proteins . These proteins persisted in the cells for days.

Th e spike proteins were released from the cells via structures called extracellular vesicles . In layman terms, Extracellular vesicles (EVs) are tiny bubbles released from cells. Think of them as little packages that float around in the spaces outside your cells. Bodily fluids like sweat and tears contain these extracellular vesicles.

An important and concerning finding was the detection of large amounts of DNA in the vaccine vials, which is already confirmed many times by multiple labs. Special thanks to my friend Dr. Kenji Fujikawa from Japan's Institute of Medical Statistics, Information, and Communications for compiling the latest data on DNA contamination from various independent laboratories. Notably, the entry highlighted in "green" is from T. Nitta, who stated there is "no problem." Nitta is affiliated with the University of Tokyo and has significant conflicts of interest with Moderna. We will delve into that topic at another time.

This DNA was not only of the spike protein but included sequences from the plasmid including SV40 Promoter/Enhancer used in manufacturing the mRNA. This amount of DNA exceeds what is generally considered safe by regulatory bodies.

The DNA found could potentially integrate into the cell's genome, raising significant safety concerns. More studies are being conducted on this issue, and further developments are expected possibly by the first quarter of next year. This situation certainly warrants close attention!

Conclusion of the study: The findings raise significant safety concerns about the BNT162b2 vaccine due to high levels of residual DNA found in vials, which far exceeds safety limits. The study calls for halting the use of mRNA vaccines until these safety issues are thoroughly investigated and resolved.

Let's be clear: the risk of foreign DNA integrating with our own genetic material is a deeply concerning prospect. When such vaccines have been administered to billions of people, the question isn't just about whether genome integration happens, but rather how widespread it might be and what potential damage may have occurred.

Picture this: your genetic code, the very blueprint of life, altered in ways we can’t yet comprehend. These DNA fragments shouldn’t be there, and their unexpected presence could have consequences that extend beyond our generation and into the future. What happens if it integrates into germ cells (i.e reproductive cells)? This presents the chilling possibility of future generations being born with altered DNA.

We don't yet know how this might affect the children born to vaccinated parents. A child's immune system continues to develop into their teenage years, and it may take many years to fully understand the potential long-term effects.

Here’s a super deep dive into the study by Kevin McKernan:

If you've seen the Prince of Egypt, you'll recall how God unleashed ten devastating plagues upon Egypt.

These Egyptians remained stubborn and defiant, unyielding in their ways, until the ultimate horror struck—the death of their firstborn.

