As the side effects of the vaccine sweep across the globe, more and more people are starting to openly question the harmful effects (it only took four years! /s).

K.V. Thomas, a former Indian government minister, recently lost his wife, Sherly, to kidney failure. He explained, "Sherly received the vaccine in 2020. She survived COVID-19, but it harmed her kidneys. Despite medication and treatments, she passed away from kidney failure in August 2024." He noted that Sherly was healthy and had no serious illnesses. She passed away while being treated at a private hospital in Kochi.

Thomas, who now represents Kerala in Delhi, wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week, urging a study on health issues related to COVID-19 and its vaccines. He emphasized the need for research on vaccine side effects and government action to examine the adverse effects of immunization.

Funny, I thought one should study the vaccine side effects first before administering it to a population of 5 billion.

Transcribed letter, dated November 21, 2024 (Highlights are mine)

Respected Prime Minister Sri. Narendramodiji,

Corona Virus Pandemic erupted in 2019 is an un-precedented contagious decease, which impacted millions of people globally. India is reported to have the largest deaths globally with an estimate of over 5 lakh people.

Union government has reported that Covishield vaccines have caused Thrombotic Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) and Thrombocytopenia among other “serious” side effects in covid patients in India.

For instance, my wife Sherly was administered vaccine for recovery from COVID in 2020, she survived the virus but it impacted her kidney, we were able to sustain her health through medication and treatments but she succumbed to kidney failure in August 2024. Sherly was a sturdy person who followed a healthy lifestyle and did not have any major illnesses.

I have heard similar cases being reported across the country.

I request a study be conducted on health problems due to COVID virus and vaccination. In addition, steps being taken by Government on the National AEFI (adverse effects following immunization) guidelines.

Yours faithfully,

Prof. K. V. Thomas

Sri. Narendra Modi

Hon. Prime Minister of India,

Prime Minister Office,

South Block,

New Delhi, Pin – 110011,

