TRANSLATED TEXT, HIGHLIGHTS ARE MINE - A17

The "Hope" petition, launched in July and signed by over 2,000 scientists and doctors, was presented to the executive. The signatories are requesting the revocation of approval for mRNA vaccines, highlighting their adverse effects.

It might also have the support of Jay Bhattacharya, appointed by Donald Trump to head the NIH (the American National Institutes of Health). The "Hope" petition, which was launched in July, has become an official appeal to the UK government to restore ethics in public health and revoke the authorization for the commercialization of mRNA anti-Covid vaccines. According to the first signatories, these vaccines "are contributing to an alarming increase in disabilities and excess deaths."

Bhattacharya discussed this a few months ago: "I had reservations about this petition because I have always worried that some group of patients might still benefit from the anti-Covid vaccines. But then Joe Fraiman reasonably asked me what the only way is to understand who needs it and who doesn't. The answer is obvious: one could only know if solid randomized clinical endpoint studies were conducted. Joe convinced me," Bhattacharya explained.

By not requesting the withdrawal of authorization, it is more likely that valid clinical evidence will never be obtained to verify if these groups still exist in a context of widespread recovered immunity. Translation: if we continue not to conduct randomized clinical studies, we will never be able to verify what many scientists around the world now claim, which is that anti-Covid vaccines are not needed by a large part of the population and are not even safe. In reality, it should be up to the producers and those authorizing them to demonstrate they do not cause harm and are effective.

To the General Medical Council of the UK: "All mRNA anti-Covid vaccines cause horrible and unprecedented side effects contributing to the excess mortality recorded in many countries," they write. "According to the best available evidence," support the petitioners, including cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, "the likelihood of suffering severe harm from Covid vaccination is seven times higher than that of preventing hospitalization."

The letter is addressed to the two scientific advisors of the British government who succeeded during the pandemic (Sir Chris Whitty and Patrick Vallance, current UK Minister for Scientific Research) and to the current Secretary of State for Health, Wes Streeting. Malhotra, Angus Dalgleish (a professor of oncology known for his scientific contributions to HIV/AIDS research), and 64,000 other signatories, including over 2,000 scientists and academics, are calling for independent research to be adequately funded to allow a full reevaluation of all Covid-19 products.

"There must be a complete exploration of the mechanisms of harm to provide information on their effects on the human body, both short-term and long-term."

According to the scientists of the Hope petition, talking about "millions of lives saved," as claimed by the World Health Organization (WHO), "is a slogan, but the WHO data derive from mathematical models that do not fit into the hierarchy of evidence-based medicine studies, as they are of poor quality."

Similarly, Carl Heneghan, director of the evidence-based medicine center at Oxford University, has deemed the claim about "lives saved" as "implausible." Also, John Ioannidis, a noted epidemiologist at Stanford University, had declared in early 2023 that it was "naive" to claim that the lower lethality of Covid depended on vaccinations, just as writing that vaccines saved millions of lives was "speculation, a very weak argument that increases distrust in science."

It should be noted that Ioannidis has recently stirred the debate on the safety and efficacy of anti-Covid vaccines by publishing a controversial document estimating the lives saved by pandemic vaccination the day before the American elections, when Kamala Harris's chances of becoming U.S. president were still high. Unlike the Italian scientific community, where uncritical adoration for the mRNA vaccine persists, the debate on efficacy exists worldwide, and the discussion on adverse events is becoming increasingly heated. For example, yesterday Alice Buonguerrieri from Fratelli d'Italia denied media reports on alleged cuts to the compensation fund for those damaged by vaccines, confirming that it was not defunded by Giorgia Meloni's government.



SOURCE: https://pressreader.com/article/281728390101970

Signing off for now

A17