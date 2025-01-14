A bombshell study published in the high-impact journal Nature Biotechnology, titled “Nanocarrier Imaging at Single-Cell Resolution Across Entire Mouse Bodies With Deep Learning,” confirms concerns about mRNA vaccines. The work of 40 international top scientists from around the globe has revealed that the nanoparticles used in these genetic mRNA vaccines don't just stay in the arm muscle where they are injected but actually travel to other important organs, especially the heart. This discovery contradicts what health authorities have been telling the public.

Leading this important research is Prof. Dr. Ali Maximilian Erturk, a well-respected neuroscientist. He holds impressive roles, such as being the Director of the Institute for Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine at Helmholtz Zentrum München. He is also a W3 Professor at LMU Munich and runs his own companies, Deep Piction and 1X1 Biotech. Prof. Ertürk played a key role in putting together the final version of this paper.

First of all, we already knew from Japanese FOI biodistribution data that Pfizer’s LNP reaches various parts of the body…

…however, this paper shows that when the nanoparticles carrying mRNA were found in heart tissues, particularly within the endothelial cells of heart capillaries, researchers observed distinct changes in protein expression. These changes were associated with immune activation and blood vessel function. For instance, proteins involved in maintaining the structure and function of blood vessels showed altered levels, suggesting that the mRNA vaccine might influence processes like inflammation or cellular repair mechanisms in these regions.

The study involves a special method called SCP-Nano, which combines advanced imaging and artificial intelligence. This method helps scientists see precisely where the vaccine particles travel in the body after injection. Despite previous assurances that these particles remain at the injection site, the study shows they actually spread to the heart, causing changes in how the heart's proteins behave.

Why is this important? This study backs up what Nakahara et al. observed—that vaccinated hearts aren't beating the same as unvaccinated ones. If you haven't heard about Nakahara's work, they found that 46% of vaccinated hearts show differences compared to those unvaccinated. For more details, check out the video below.

Anyway, get ready for a slew of “fact-checkers” who will say this paper only looked at mice and not humans. But you know what? When we develop a drug, we always start with mice, and if something doesn’t go well, it doesn’t go to market to be used by humans! We are living in an upside-down world!

I’m still hoping Robert Kennedy Jr. will expose all of this soon. Apparently, his confirmation hearing has been moved to February. It looks like the deep state is working really hard to delay his confirmation!

Signing off for now

A17